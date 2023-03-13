Highlights of the GreenTech Americas Conference

PRESS RELEASE

During the GreenTech Americas Conference programme, leading (inter)national experts focus on optimizing crops in a controlled environment. At GreenTech Americas are the latest technologies and innovations of the industry in the region of Americas. From Tuesday, March 21 through Thursday, March 23, 200 companies and 2,400 professionals will be present on the show floor in Querétaro Congress Center (QCC), Mexico.

Conference Programme - highlights

Tuesday 21 March

12:00 – 13:00: ‘Alternative crops and opportunities in the controlled environment agriculture sector’ by Sonny Moerenhout (Cultivators), María Pérez Vázquez (OLEOFLOR), Erick Ponce (ICAN LATAM), Juan Gabriel Succar (Verde Compacto) and moderated by Mariana Larrea (Santuario Uh May).

15:30 – 16:30: 'It is not about high-tech, it's about the right-tech: The experience of Agropark Querétaro and Agropark Honduras' by Saul Baez (Agropark Greenhouse Association), Ricardo Lardizabal (AgroAlpha, Honduras) and moderated by Homero Ontiveros (AgTech América).

Wednesday 22 March

10:00 – 11:00: ‘Digital agriculture: How data collection and artificial intelligence are helping growers to increase productivity’ by Celene Solis (WayBeyond), Martin Helmich (Hoogendoorn Growth Management) and moderated by Pharis Rico (HortiConnect NL).

11:00 – 12:00: 'Human resources: Strategies for the selection, training and retention of employees' by Carlos Arteaga (Rancho Medio Kilo) and moderated by Georgius R. Gotsis (Eleven Rivers Grower).

by Carlos Arteaga (Rancho Medio Kilo) and moderated by Georgius R. Gotsis (Eleven Rivers Grower). 12:30 – 13:30: Keynote Silke Hemming (Wageningen University & Research) will talk about: ‘The road to autonomous greenhouses' : 1: The greenhouse industry plays an important role in the supply of fresh produce. However operators have to make many decisions to achieve high yields with good product quality and at the right time. 2: Also managing crop production using all resources (water, energy, labour) efficiently is becoming increasingly important. The right greenhouse equipment, sensor technology and artificial intelligence (AI) achieve advances that make growers' work easier.

15:00 – 16:00: 'How private investment is changing the perception of the controlled environment agriculture industry and investment opportunities' by Claudio García Salgó (AGreenVesting), Andrés Vázquez Lamont (Farm Capital), Juan Carlos Alderete Macal (Grupo Financiero Banorte) and moderated by Pablo Ricaud (Rising Farms).

by Claudio García Salgó (AGreenVesting), Andrés Vázquez Lamont (Farm Capital), Juan Carlos Alderete Macal (Grupo Financiero Banorte) and moderated by Pablo Ricaud (Rising Farms). 16:00 – 17:00: ‘State of the industry: What are the threats and opportunities in the regional and global controlled environment agriculture industry’ by Georgius R. Gotsis (Eleven Rivers Grower), Guillermo Jiménez (AMHPAC), Tyrone Orozco (CJT Traders) and moderated by Oscar Woltman (MagicSun Farms).

Check out the full conference programme at https://www.greentech.nl/ americas/conference-programme.

Partners of the event

The event is supported by the Asociación Mexicana de Horticultura Protegida A.C. (AMHPAC); the Centro Universitario CEICKOR; the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands; among other prestigious organizations and institutions, which will provide a greater exchange of knowledge, experiences and success stories among industry suppliers from Mexico and other countries.

