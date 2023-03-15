Share-Ify adds senior vice president to executive team - FreshFruitPortal.com

March 15 , 2023
PRESS RELEASE

Share-ify, the industry leading cloud platform for corporate  compliance, food safety, and quality assurance, has announced the addition of Shannon Shuman to  the executive team as Senior Vice President. Shannon will be leading the business development  initiatives to maximize the growth potential for the Share-ify platform.

His role will include the  development and oversight of the organic sales organization as well as an exceptional customer  experience and expanding brand visibility. Adding this role signals a strategic shift from Share-ify’s  extensive product development phase to more aggressive emphasis on market adoption. In  addition to furthering their exceptional products to the fresh produce industry, Share-ify will also be  offering their best-in-class solution to other markets that require stringent standards, compliance,  and vendor/supplier management solutions.  

Shannon enters this role with over 20 years of executive leadership managing revenue operations  and product development for multiple companies serving both food and agriculture industries – specifically in the fresh produce and hemp markets.  

Most recently, Shannon was hand-picked to establish and lead the growth of a media brand  serving the agricultural hemp industry – Hemp Industry Daily. Prior to that, Shannon spent twelve  years as the Executive Director & Vice President of the most recognized media brand serving the  fresh produce industry – The Packer. In his time at The Packer (a division of Farm Journal),  Shannon served as an industry leader and transformed the century-old publication into a multi media powerhouse featuring a suite of publications, digital media solutions, multiple industry  trade shows, and global sourcing platform. In addition, Shannon has led start-up media  companies to achieve unprecedented success and served as a marketing leader for Fortune 50  tech giant, Intel. 

“We are so pleased to have Shannon on the executive team,” shared Ernesto Nardone, CEO of  Share-ify. “He adds tremendous depth to assist the company in outreach to our existing customers  and better explaining who we are and how we can help both new and future customers.” 

Share-ify is a cloud-based network designed to help you better integrate with your trading  partners and increase functionality within your own operations and QA department. We  enable companies to connect with trading partners online exchanging information including  Specifications, Document Management (including Audits, Inspections, Certifications, COA’s, and more), Non-Compliances, Dates & Alerts, Score-carding, Product Inspections and  much more. We work within the Foodservice, Retail, Manufacturing and US Based International  Restaurant Chains.

### 

If you would like more information about this topic, please email info@share-ify.com.

