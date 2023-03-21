How to keep fruit fresher for longer

When browsing through supermarket aisles or food stands, we've all felt the urge to buy a nice juicy fruit for healthy snacking. However, impulse buys can often lead to a lot of wasted produce.

Methods such as drying and pickling are among the most used by consumers to try to extend shelf life. However, if you want to consume them fresh and uncooked, picking good quality, unbruised fruit and storing them correctly are key.

Here are some tips and tricks to keep your fruit fresh to enjoy for longer.

Bananas

When stocking up on these potassium-charged fruit, storing them correctly is crucial.

Produce behemoth Dole advises to keep them refrigerated at around 53°F (12°C) to avoid browning.

Always make sure your bananas are already ripe before putting them in, as cold temperatures will keep them from maturing.

During colder months, they can be stored in a cupboard to keep them out of the light

Strawberries & blueberries

To make strawberries last for up to two weeks, Berries.com says to put them in a mixture of 1 ½ cups of water and ¼ cup of vinegar for about five minutes.

Then, rinse them with cold water and pat dry. Add a paper towel to your container before putting your strawberries in to keep them even fresher.

For blueberries, freezing them is the best way to go. Simply wash and dry them, and put them in an air-tigh container to avoid freezer burn, which will affect the flavor.

Grapes

To make sure your grapes last for up to three weeks, fruit genetics company Sun World advises first removing any shriveled ones. Make sure to check for any signs of mold or poor stem attachment and get rid of those first before storing them in the fridge.

Avoid washing them before putting them in cold storage and keep the original bag, as the packaging usually has good ventilation and coverage for them.

Temperatures of around 39°F (4°C) work best to preserve grapes for longer.

Apples

While apples can easily last up to three weeks in the pantry, putting them in the refrigerator can extend their shelf life to up to six weeks.

To make them last even longer, you can use a syrup to store them in slices, although this works better for uncooked desserts.

The University of Illinois recommends a mixture of 2-2 ½ cups of sugar, 4 cups of water and half a teaspoon of ascorbic acid to help preserve three pounds of apples with this method.

Watermelon

An undisputed summer staple, watermelons can last up to 10 days while uncut.

Once it's been cut, you can freeze it in cubes using a zipper bag or similar to avoid freezer burn.

Make sure your watermelon has been left at room temperature until it’s ripe before trying this method, Watermelon.org warns.

Oranges

Wether is to make an energizing breakfast beverage or to enjoy in slices, the University of California recommends to store them at 38° to 48°F (3° to 9°C) to preserve them for up to eight weeks.

When picking them at a store, the publication recommends going for firm, heavy for their size with fine-textured skin oranges and with no bruises.