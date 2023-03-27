How to pick a mango, according to the National Mango Board

The National Mango Board has given FreshFruitPortal.com some tips to spot the perfect mango.

To pick a great one, make sure you learn about the different varieties you can find when shopping.

When choosing a mango, don't focus on color - it's not the best indicator of ripeness. Mango varieties come in a multitude of colors, shapes and sizes.

First, squeeze it gently. A ripe mango will yield slightly. A medium-ripe one will be somewhat firm and an unripe fruit will be very firm to the touch.

Did you know that mangoes can be enjoyed at all levels of ripeness?

Flavor varies from tart for green mangoes to naturally sweet for ripe mangoes.

Use your experience with produce such as peaches and avocados to help you easily choose, as mangoes also become milder as they ripen.

Ripe mangos will sometimes have a fruity aroma on their stems. When considering how to choose a fresh specimen, this is one of the nicest ways!

The red color that appears on some varieties is not an easy way to spot a perfect mango, as it is not an indicator of ripeness. Always judge by feel.

Don't let your inexperience with choosing a fresh mango keep you from appreciating this amazing fruit.

With a little practice, you'll be an expert and then you can teach others how to pick a mango!