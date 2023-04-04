IBO Summit 2023 in Poland, a booming market for blueberry consumption

The 2023 International Blueberry Organization (IBO) Summit will be taking place on July 3-6 in Lublin, the capital of Poland's main berry-producing region.

In recent years, the country has worked hard to promote blueberry consumption and boost domestic demand. Polish production is growing fast, but imports grew by 116% between 2020 and 2022, a rate four times faster than that of exports.

“Our ‘Time for Polish superfruit’ campaign is funded out of the Fruit and Vegetable Promotion Fund, which, in turn, is financed by growers” explains Dominika Kozarzewska of the Polish Blueberry Promotion Foundation, who is also involved in organizing the event in Lublin.

“We promote 11 species of Polish soft fruits, thus creating a ‘Berry Relay’. We do not perceive strawberries or raspberries as competition for blueberries – each fruit has its own peak season, unique health properties, and taste – together they enable consumers to have a cup of locally grown fresh soft fruit each day for over 8 months of the year,” she added.

According to Kantar, the number of consumers of blueberries increased by 72% from Feb. 2023 to Feb. 2021. insights on how this was achieved will be shared during the session ‘Making Blueberries the World’s Favorite Superfruit’ taking place on the second day of the IBO Summit.

“It is true that Poland boasts a unique climate, with hot summer days and rather chilly nights, which allow our blueberries to achieve a perfect balance of sweet and sour flavors” concludes Bartłomiej Milczarek, Chairman of the Polish Blueberry Growers Association.

“However, our main strength is in our ability to cooperate, both within the blueberry growers community and with producers of other soft fruit. Thanks to this cooperation we have been able to boost domestic consumption and thus contribute to the development of a more sustainable global blueberry market in the future. We very much look forward to exchanging experiences with the global blueberry community at the IBO Summit,” said Milczarek.