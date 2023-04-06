Audience record for third edition of GreenTech Americas

PRESS RELEASE

5,207 professionals, 40% more than in 2022, and 200 exhibiting companies from 19 countries attended the third edition of GreenTech Americas. 95% of the exhibitors already booked their stand for 2024. The international protected horticulture event, held on 21 – 23 March at the Querétaro Congress Center, Mexico, offered a range of technological solutions to increase production and value. The next edition of GreenTech Americas will be staged from 12 – 14 March 2024. GreenTech Americas is organized by RAI Amsterdam in partnership with Tarsus Mexico.

Attendance

The event was attended by 200 exhibiting companies from 19 countries; Mexico, Canada, the United States, Colombia, China, Cyprus, Spain, France, India, Sri Lanka, The Netherlands, Latvia, Russia, Turkey, Germany, Belgium, Italy, New Zealand and Greece.

Conference

The Conference Programme was also well attended by 281 professionals, with more than 20% attendees than in 2022. This success was mainly due to the high level of the (international) speakers who discussed and analysed the opportunities of protected horticulture in the region. They also shared their experience and practices on how to increase crop productivity.

Quotes from the industry

Claudia Plasencia, Head of Marketing Invermex, expressed her enthusiasm for her participation. “There are a lot of visitors and investors who come looking for suppliers and new businesses. GreenTech Americas has grown a lot and we are convinced to continue participating to introduce our products to more buyers”, she indicated.

Francisco Cabrera, manager of the import department at Excalibur Plastics, highlighted that during this edition the exhibitors established a greater number of business relationships, thanks to the prestige that the event has acquired and to the high influx of visitors. “It was a meeting point to close deals and that more potential customers know about our offer”, he added.

A word from the organization

According to its organizers, the third edition exceeded all expectations of visitors and exhibitors with the increase of attendees in a single place and exchange of knowledge and solutions to connect technology with the industry.

Mariska Dreschler, Director of Horticulture - GreenTech Global, explained that on the exhibition floor, a great diversity of high-tech technology solutions were to be spotted, adapted to the climate needs of Mexico and applicable for countries with similar climate conditions.

“We are proud that for the third time, the event was a great face-to-face gathering of leading and innovative parties, active and interested in the protected horticulture sector. With an increasing amount of visitors from both Mexico and surrounding countries, GreenTech Americas is here to stay as an regional hub, with its own focus. It is in strong synergy with our worldwide positioned GreenTech Amsterdam show which will be organized from 13-15 June this year”, she indicated.

“We are excited about the response we’ve gotten this year. And convinced that protected horticulture is gaining ground in Mexico and in the region. Thanks to the benefits it offers to improve the quantity and quality of the crops, in addition to a more sustainable techniques rather than traditional agriculture, which allows savings of water and energy”, commented José Navarro, General director of Tarsus.

Partners of the event

The event is supported by the Asociación Mexicana de Horticultura Protegida A.C. (AMHPAC); the Centro Universitario CEICKOR; the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands; among other prestigious organizations and institutions, who provided exchange of knowledge, experiences and success stories among industry suppliers from Mexico and other countries.

About GreenTech Americas

GreenTech Americas is part of the GreenTech portfolio and focuses on Mexico as well as the rest of the Americas. The goal is to meet the specific needs of growers, breeders and suppliers. GreenTech Americas enables a greater exchange of knowledge, experiences, and success stories of the horticultural industry in this region. The show is organized by RAI Amsterdam and Tarsus México and the fourth edition will be held from 12 – 14 March 2024. Please find more information at www.greentech.nl/americas/.

About GreenTech Amsterdam

GreenTech Amsterdam will be held from Tuesday 13 – Thursday 15 June 2023. The exhibition is a global meeting place for all horticultural technology professionals with the focus on the early stages of the horticultural chain and the current issues growers face. GreenTech is supported by AVAG, the industry association for the greenhouse technology sector in the Netherlands. More information via www.greentech.nl or follow Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube.