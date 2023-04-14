Michigan Apple Committee announces 2023 Research Funding

The Michigan Apple Committee announced its board of directors had approved $238,317 in research funding for 10 projects from its 2023 budget. Research topics varied from pest management to varietal research to planting technology.

The announcement from the March board meeting was made in an April 11 press release. The Michigan Apple Committee (MAC), which is based in Lansing, MI, tags research funding as part of its mission to serve Michigan’s apple growers.

“Members of the MAC Board of Directors select growers to serve on the research subcommittee,” said Diane Smith, executive director of MAC. “The subcommittee analyzes all the submitted research proposals and recommends funding to the board.”

MAC’s research priorities are set to support Michigan Apple growers and industry success. MAC looks for projects that improve profitability and production, develop new markets and products and identify consumer trends and facts. MAC wishes to support innovative research that helps achieve MAC’s mission by enhancing the reputation of Michigan Apples.

“MAC accepts proposals from many different research institutions and centers of excellence,” said Smith. “We are fortunate to have a world-class agricultural instruction right in our back yard with Michigan State University, and there is also a great deal of collaboration between institutions and colleagues.” For the complete list of projects, see below.

