Strong programme GreenTech Amsterdam 2023

GreenTech this year will have a strong programme and tackles the big issues of today such as ‘The road to a zero footprint with hydrogen’, ‘Cultivation planning with algorithms’, ‘Medical compound production’ and ‘Future farming’. GreenTech Amsterdam will take place from 13 – 15 June at RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre.

Sneak peek

Tuesday 13 June: ‘Innovation & Concept Awards’. The winners in the categories Innovation and Concept will be announced during the official opening of GreenTech Amsterdam.

Vision Stage:

Tuesday 13 June: ‘Vision on key success factors in a new lettuce project’ by Rijk Zwaan

by Rijk Zwaan Tuesday 13 June: ‘Challenges and opportunities to move Vertical Farming forward ’ by Caterina Carpineti (Wageningen University & Research) and Laura Bautista (Delphy)

’ by Caterina Carpineti (Wageningen University & Research) and Laura Bautista (Delphy) Wednesday 14 June: ‘Fossil free cultivation concepts, the road to a zero footprint with hydrogen ’ by Lennart van der Burg (TNO)

’ by Lennart van der Burg (TNO) Thursday 15 June: ‘Biodiversity, how to create resilient ecosystems worldwide’ by Wageningen University and Research and Leiden University

Technology Stage:

Tuesday 13 June: ‘ Cultivation planning with algorithms ’ by Anna Petropoulou (Wageningen University & Research), Max van den Hemel (Delphy) and Martin Helmich (Hoogendoorn Growth Management)

’ by Anna Petropoulou (Wageningen University & Research), Max van den Hemel (Delphy) and Martin Helmich (Hoogendoorn Growth Management) Tuesday 13 June: ‘ Complexity in lighting ’ by Stijn Jochems (Delphy), Anja Dielemans (Wageningen University & Research) and Theo Tekstra (Fluence)

’ by Stijn Jochems (Delphy), Anja Dielemans (Wageningen University & Research) and Theo Tekstra (Fluence) Wednesday 14 June: ‘Autonomous growing, how far have we come’ by Priva and Source

Plant Compound/ Vertical Farming Stage (Partners: Cultivators, FarmTech Society, Vertical Farming Institute and Indoor Farming Netherlands):

Plant Compound (Cannabis):

Tuesday 13 June: ‘ Lights & Buds (best practices from the field)’ by Timo Bongartz (Fluence)

(best practices from the field)’ by Timo Bongartz (Fluence) Thursday 15 June: ‘Investigating light quantity and quality on morphology and medical compound production’ by Mexx Holweg (Wageningen University & Research)

Vertical Farming:

Wednesday 14 June: ‘ Indoor growing potential – held back by imperfect consensus?’

– held back by imperfect consensus?’ Thursday 15 June: ‘Future farmers are bi-polar, health nuts and young?’

More information at: https://www.greentech.nl/ amsterdam/ .

Registration policy Visitor

For the first time, GreenTech is offering a limited number of 3-day membership packages, with additional benefits. Price: €150 excl. VAT per person, up to and including 5 June. The price of just an entrance ticket for 3 days is 95 excl. VAT per person, up to and including 5 June. Exhibitors can invite their clients free of charge until 5 June.

More information and registration at https://www.greentech.nl/ amsterdam/tickets .

GreenTech Amsterdam

GreenTech Amsterdam will be held from Tuesday 13 - Thursday 15 June 2023. The exhibition is a global meeting place for all horticultural technology professionals with a focus on the early stages of the horticultural chain and the current issues growers are facing. GreenTech is supported by AVAG, the industry association for the greenhouse technology sector in the Netherlands.

More information can be found via the GreenTech website