Dole seeks to develop €50M logistics hub in Ireland - report

Dole has announced plans to develop a €50M ($55M) logistics hub in eastern Ireland, Independent.ie reports.

The new facility could see the company's operations in the country move from Dublin to the new campus in Balbriggan, which is already under development at the M1 Business Park in Courtlough.

The publication notes that the business park is owned by Balmoral, a major property firm that was spun out of Fyffes in 2006.

Dole’s announcement comes as the Office of the Planning Regulator (OPR) has asked the government to remove a 'general employment' zoning from a 25-acre portion of the business park.

However, local sources told the publication that the OPR’s request is not taking into consideration the specific advantages of the M1 site for attracting logistics businesses and creating jobs.

“This site is serviced by infrastructure, served by public transport and adjacent to a motorway. It is an ideal location for the type of development envisaged. It would be a fantastic boost to Balbriggan to see more jobs brought by major international firms," local Fine Gael councilor Tom O’Leary toldIndependent.ie.

The pre-planning process is underway, with the new food processing and distribution site expected to create 400 new jobs for the region.