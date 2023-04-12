Dole’s new sweet pineapple to hit shelves in mid-April

In response to consumer demand for a sweeter, juicier fruit experience, Dole Food company is launching its Golden Selection Pineapple.

The new product is sustainably grown in Costa Rica, and it’s scheduled to make its debut in U.S. and Canada select stores in mid-April.

According to the company, the Golden Selection Pineapple has been “expertly cultivated to taste sweeter, shine brighter and offer a more vibrant tropical flavor that balances the pineapple’s customary sweet and tart sensations while elevating the indulgent taste experience”.

"While all Dole pineapples are tender, sweet and packed with nutrients, healthy enzymes and Vitamins B6 and C, these new Golden Selection Pineapples glow and taste just a little brighter,” said Dole Director of Corporate Communications William Goldfield.

The new fruit will be available in limited quantities based on seasonality and availability, as less than 6% of all pineapples grown by the firm possess the taste and appearance qualifications necessary to be tagged a Golden Selection Pineapple.