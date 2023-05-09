Artichokes to enjoy promotable volumes through May

Despite devastating winter storms in parts of California in the wintertime, the springtime artichoke crop is looking good. The 2023 crop, however, is about four weeks behind because of the wet weather.

“We have recovered nicely and are seeing outstanding quality artichokes focused primarily on large sizes – jumbos/12-count,” Ben Wilson, Ocean Mist Farms artichoke commodity manager, indicates in a May 4 press release. Ocean Mist is based in Castroville, in northern California, where it produces artichokes. Abundant volume ensures retailers will have promotable volumes through the end of May.

“We are excited to see the way our spring crop has lined up this year across our entire family of artichoke offerings,” continues Wilson. “We are expecting excellent quality and plentiful volumes of both our conventional and organic green artichokes, as well as our proprietary and sought-after purple artichoke variety.”

Mark Munger, senior director of marketing, notes, “Our spring crop peak is an excellent opportunity for our customers. Our research shows that when retailers create displays with a variety of packs, products, and colors, it generates excitement with consumers resulting in increased sales.”

Ocean Mist indicates plans for great promotional opportunities with multiple artichoke products and availability on various packs and sizes.

In early May Ocean Mist Farms is running the “Gold Standard” promotion, which is a national consumer sweepstakes aimed to get consumers primed and excited about the spring artichoke season.

Ocean Mist Farms, a fourth-generation family-owned business, is the largest grower of fresh artichokes in North America. The company’s full line of 30+ fresh vegetables include their award-winning green and purple artichokes, as well as their Season & Steam value-added line of products.