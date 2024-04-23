Ocean Mist Farms Hires New Chief Financial Officer

PRESS RELEASE (Ocean Mist Farms)

CASTROVILLE, Calif. (APR 23, 2024) – Ocean Mist Farms, the leading grower/shipper of fresh artichokes in North America, has hired a new Chief Financial Officer, Tim Wolfli of Petaluma, California. With over two decades of experience in fresh produce, including agriculture, aquaculture and foodservice, Tim brings with him a well-rounded set of skills and experience to help drive the now century-old and ever-evolving company into the future.

Former positions have included roles at Dole Food Company in Salinas, Calif., Performance Food Group out of Santa Cruz, Calif., and most recently with Hog Island Oyster Company in Marshall, Calif. where Tim served as CFO since 2018. His experience ranges from developing financial plans, forecasting and budgeting to strategic planning, and creating and analyzing KPIs to drive growth and meet predetermined objectives.

Tim earned his Bachelor of Science degree from California State University, Stanislaus in Turlock, Calif., and went on to acquire his Master of Business Administration from his alma mater. “I’m thrilled to be joining the dynamic team at Ocean Mist Farms” said Wolfli, adding “and feel I can easily and immediately contribute to their Mission, Vision and Purpose as these tenets are similar to ones I have personally followed over the course of my career.”

“Tim will be a great addition to our team with his robust skillset, industry knowledge, and collaborative nature. His approach to striving for shared success will help bridge the gap across all facets of our organization,” said President & Chief Executive Officer, Chris Drew.

Continuing, “Ocean Mist Farms is fortunate to be celebrating our centennial anniversary this year, and we recognize that we must continually grow and evolve in order to retain our industry leadership and continue to offer our Gold Standard products year-round.”

Drew concluded, “Having Tim’s strong background for financial excellence as we adapt to the ever-changing worlds of business and agriculture means we must remain nimble and fastidious in order to meet this challenge.”

Ocean Mist Farms is a fourth-generation family-owned business who celebrates their 100-year anniversary this year.

About the company

Established in 1924, Ocean Mist Farms is a fourth-generation family-owned business in Castroville, California. Committed to delivering the highest standards in the industry for their gold standard artichokes, the company also offers a full line of 30+ premium fresh vegetable commodities and value-added products. To learn more about Ocean Mist Farms, visit oceanmist.com or follow them on their socials – Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn.

