Meet the worldwide horticulture community at GreenTech

GreenTech, the worldwide meeting place for horticultural technology professionals, will be taking place from 13 - 15 June 2023 at the RAI Amsterdam.

The show expects to play host to 11,000 horticulture professionals and 525 exhibitors from all over the world. A full list of exhibitors can be found on the GreenTech website www.greentech.nl.

WHY VISIT GREENTECH AMSTERDAM 2023

Experience horticulture solutions, find the latest innovations and get inspired.

More than 100 knowledge sessions.

Spotlight on Vertical Farming, Plant Compounds (Cannabis), AI & Robotics and Renewable Energy.

Your chance to meet the horticulture world in 3 days!

What visitors can expect

Across the three days GreenTech offers an extensive knowledge program with the theme 'Your connection to sustainable food and flower production' with specific topics such as 'smart lighting', 'plant health', 'resilient cultivation' and robotics.

Side events

Tuesday 13 June: ‘ Innovation & Concept Awards ’. The winners in the categories Innovation and Concept will be announced during the official opening of GreenTech Amsterdam.

On Tuesday 13, Wednesday 14 and Thursday 15 June ‘ Meet the Xpert ’ sessions will be organized in a campfire setting. Industry experts will have informal chats with visitors and exhibitors about topics where they are specialized in.

Wednesday 14 June 8.30 – 14.00: ‘ Power Day ’. GreenTech invites progressive growers & breeders, engineers, consultants, investors and solution providers to network, connect and discuss topics in the horticulture with the theme ‘Let’s work together’.

GreenTech Party on Tuesday 13 June 18.00 – 20.00. Free entrance for exhibitors.

On Wednesday 14 June bus tours to frontrunners of the industry will be organized.

Pavilions

There will be themed pavilions such as Vertical Farming, Plant Compounds (Cannabis), AI & Robotics, Start-up and new this year Renewable Energy. But also a Start-up pavilion with the newcomers of the horticulture industry. Live demonstrations and the latest innovations will be showcased at the Robot Arena and the new Renewable Demo area.

Routes



On the exhibition floor visitors can follow routes of exhibitors with the following themes: Organic, Vertical Farming, Robotics, Renewable Energy, Plant Compounds & AI and Mid-tech.

More information at: https://www.greentech.nl/amsterdam/.

