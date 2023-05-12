Chilean citrus exports to 28% rise in 2023

The Citrus Committee of the Chilean Association of Fruit Exporters and Producers (ASOEX) is projecting a 28% increase in citrus exports for the 2023 season, at an estimated 345,000 tons.

The season began in week 15 with shipments of clementines of the Oronules, Orogrande and Clemenules varieties from the Coquimbo region.

And in week 18, 270 tons were shipped from Valparaiso to the U.S.

In 2022, Chile exported 270,000 tons of citrus. This volume represented a 32% decrease year-on-year.

Navel oranges accounted for 30% of exports, lemons represented 21%, clementines 16% and mandarins 33%.

The Citrus Committee, an organization formed by the main citrus exporters in the country and representing 75% of Chile's citrus exports, through its manager Monserrat Valenzuela, indicates that exports will level off to a normal average season and it is expected that rains in Coquimbo, for example, will result in a good fruit size.

Clementines are estimated at 55,000 tons.

Mandarins would reach 125,000 tons.

Oranges are projected to reach 90,000 tons.

Lemons are estimated at 75,000 tons.

This past season was severely impacted by adverse weather, logistical difficulties and higher freight rates, resulting in 32% less exports compared to the 2021 season.

The president of the Citrus Committee, Juan Enrique Ortuzar, pointed out that the focus of 2023 has to be productivity.

"Learn and improve fast, review what we do, share experience among producers, collaborate to generate greater scale at all levels, collaborate and be very competitive, because the supply does not stop growing, both in Chile and in competing countries such as Peru and South Africa.

We have to work together to continue strengthening -together- the Chilean citrus brand, the best reputation for quality and condition to become the preferred origin for customers," Ortuzar said.

Clementines, mandarins, oranges, lemons and grapefruit are among Chile’s major citrus product exports, with the U.S. being one of its main destination markets. The Far East and Europe are also among its biggest buyers.