New research points at lemon flavonoid for healthy aging

Nutraceutical company Ingredients by Nature recently published the results of experimental research into its proprietary citrus flavonoid, Eriomin. The firm seeks to demonstrate the substance’s impact on cholesterol metabolism in healthy aging.

The study was published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences. It examined the effects of Eriomin, suspended in sunflower oil, on aged male rats for four weeks. The control group received sunflower oil only.

After the four-week period, the antioxidant activity, cholesterol biosynthesis, and degradation, as well as absorption markers of Eriomin, were measured in the blood serum, liver, jejunum, and ileum of both groups.

Researchers found that Eriomin significantly reduced total oxidant status (TOS) and the oxidative stress index (OSI). This indicates consistent antioxidant action across the liver and small intestine.

“Flavonoids are well-known for antioxidant properties and our proprietary blend, Eriomin, continues to demonstrate its potent antioxidant effects through our clinical research,” said Rob Brewster, President at Ingredients by Nature.

Eriomin also lowered the biosynthetic hepatic precursor of cholesterol, desmosterol, while reducing the levels of 7α-hydroxycholesterol and 24-hydroxycholesterol in the liver and ileum.

According to Dr. Thais Cesar, these products—7α-hydroxycholesterol and 24-hydroxycholesterol—are crucial for maintaining cholesterol balance and ensuring proper digestive and metabolic functions. Dr. Cesar was the lead researcher and scientific advisor to Ingredients by Nature during the research.

“7α-hydroxycholesterol regulates bile acid synthesis and cholesterol homeostasis in the liver, as well as bile acid reabsorption in the ileum. Meanwhile, 24-hydroxycholesterol facilitates cholesterol transport from the brain to the liver for detoxification and clearance, contributing to overall cholesterol homeostasis,” Cesar added.