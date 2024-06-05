New research points at lemon flavonoid for healthy aging

June 05 , 2024
More News Top Stories
New research points at lemon flavonoid for healthy aging

Nutraceutical company Ingredients by Nature recently published the results of experimental research into its proprietary citrus flavonoid, Eriomin. The firm seeks to demonstrate the substance’s impact on cholesterol metabolism in healthy aging.

The study was published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences. It examined the effects of Eriomin, suspended in sunflower oil, on aged male rats for four weeks. The control group received sunflower oil only.

After the four-week period, the antioxidant activity, cholesterol biosynthesis, and degradation, as well as absorption markers of Eriomin, were measured in the blood serum, liver, jejunum, and ileum of both groups.

Researchers found that Eriomin significantly reduced total oxidant status (TOS) and the oxidative stress index (OSI). This indicates consistent antioxidant action across the liver and small intestine.

Related articles: Orange peel extract found to improve heart health

“Flavonoids are well-known for antioxidant properties and our proprietary blend, Eriomin, continues to demonstrate its potent antioxidant effects through our clinical research,” said Rob Brewster, President at Ingredients by Nature.

Eriomin also lowered the biosynthetic hepatic precursor of cholesterol, desmosterol, while reducing the levels of 7α-hydroxycholesterol and 24-hydroxycholesterol in the liver and ileum.

According to Dr. Thais Cesar, these products—7α-hydroxycholesterol and 24-hydroxycholesterol—are crucial for maintaining cholesterol balance and ensuring proper digestive and metabolic functions. Dr. Cesar was the lead researcher and scientific advisor to Ingredients by Nature during the research.

“7α-hydroxycholesterol regulates bile acid synthesis and cholesterol homeostasis in the liver, as well as bile acid reabsorption in the ileum. Meanwhile, 24-hydroxycholesterol facilitates cholesterol transport from the brain to the liver for detoxification and clearance, contributing to overall cholesterol homeostasis,” Cesar added.

You might also be interested in


Driscoll’s announces the return of the Sweetness Worth Sharing Berry Mobile Tour
SEKOYA adds Mastronardi Produce to blueberry platform
Colombian avocado presence in US continues to grow
With El Niño winding down, Peru looks to recover blueberry volume
The Top Seven
Orange production in Brazil to drop 24% in 2024
Work begins on new ag research facility in Georgia
Egypt's ag exports, led by oranges, hit $1.5 billion in Q1

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands