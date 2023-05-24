Kapi Kapi doubled North American sales in two years

Kapi Kapi Growers, a farm-to-customer, grower of pineapples and bananas, has exceeded its expansion goals in the U.S. and Canadian marketplace in just two years.

Kapi was launched in 2021 and has since doubled its sales of premium pineapples and bananas in North America.

Within the last year, Kapi Kapi has made key partnerships including Hy-Vee, Taylor Farms, CountryFresh, F&S, Kwik Trip and TOPCO, to name a few, increasing its brand presence in retailers such as Walmart, Food City (K-VA-T), and Metro.

“We have made significant strides in establishing the Kapi Kapi brand across North American markets, and we are determined to maintain the momentum moving forward,” said Sofia Acon, director at Kapi Kapi.

“With our ongoing efforts to expand our business, we have built an amazing team, fostered robust partnerships, and reinforced our supply chain distribution capabilities from coast to coast.”

The company assures that its values include a deep-rooted commitment to sustainability, made evident by ongoing certifications such as Rainforest Alliance, Sustainably Grown, and the largest certified carbon-neutral banana grower.

In addition, it has embarked on initiatives, such as the establishment of an in-house recycling plant, developing one of Costa Rica’s most prominent solar energy projects, and making substantial contributions to educational infrastructure in the local communities.

Kapi Kapi supplies over 25 countries worldwide while prioritizing environmental and social sustainability.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to work with wonderful partners who have chosen to offer sustainably-gown products with the purpose to transform the industry positively,” said Acon.

“We look forward to making many more connections at events such as IFPA’s Global Show, Food Attraction, and Southern Innovations. We are also thrilled to showcase the development of our flavorful high shell color offering, The Kapi ORO Pineapple, which is now our fastest growing item.”