Chiquita is accused of funding the right-wing Colombian paramilitary group United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC). AUC is linked to the deaths of 10 men during the Colombian civil war, which took place in the late 90s and early 2000s.

The case against Chiquita has been pending since 2008, when families of the allegedly killed men, along with other civilians, filed a lawsuit against the banana giant.

Resolution remains out of sight in a two-decade, multidistrict case involving Chiquita Brands and allegations over payments to a Colombian paramilitary group. This month, U.S. District Judge Kenneth A. Marra dismissed three expert witnesses offered by both the banana company and plaintiffs.

The ex-op chief stated Chiquita made payments to left-wing groups that had also threatened employees. The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) were among said groups.

However, attorneys representing the affected Colombian families argue that Chiquita took advantage of the war situation to purchase cheaper farmland.

Chiquita continues to face legal issues amid its ongoing paramilitary financing trial. The banana giant was recently denied insurance coverage in a 2018 settlement case, Law 360 reports.

The case involves the families of six Americans killed by the Armed Revolutionary Forces of Colombia (FARC). Chiquita had reached an undisclosed settlement with the plaintiffs in February 2018.

The most recent chapter of the ongoing paramilitary financing case involving Chiquita, former head of Colombia operations Charles Keiser is standing by his original extortion claim, Law360 reported.