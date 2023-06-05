Camposol expands to new Latin American markets

After several years of consolidation in its traditional markets, Camposol, a Peruvian agro-industrial company based in Trujillo, is dedicated to opening new markets, mainly in Latin America, with a view to strategic diversification.

As a first step, the company is resuming supplying markets where it had previously had commercial contacts, such as Brazil, Chile, and Costa Rica.

At the same time, they are developing new markets such as Colombia, Mexico, and Uruguay, among others, giving priority to Latin American countries with which Peru already has trade agreements.

This commercial drive’s main objective is portfolio diversification of markets and customers.

A key for market diversification is Peruvian blueberries; supplies to Brazil and Uruguay started in April.

The mandarin campaign is currently underway, and a strong volume of avocado exports is destined for new markets.

The objective is to offer the entire range of Camposol products, and from all origins, to contribute to the marketing all the company’s qualities and sizes. In this respect, talks are underway with several retail chains in Latin America.

Regardless of market diversification, Camposol continues its strong focus on the core markets in North America, Europe, and Asia that with the new markets contribute to implementing the global commercial presence strategy.

"If in the last five years, we have focused on consolidating cooperation with existing customers in the major markets, we must now expand our global footprint into those regions that also contribute to world demand in an important way. Feeding the world is our goal," says Fiorella Dyer, head of sales for Latin America.