José Antonio Gómez resignes as CEO of Camposol

The company informed that José Antonio Gómez resigned as CEO of Camposol, effective today (June 3).

In a release, the Peruvian multinational company thanked him for his dedication and leadership during his 13 years with the company and wished him the best in his future professional endeavors.

While the company searches for a permanent successor, Ricardo Naranjo, the current CFO of the company, will assume the role of interim CEO.

"We are confident in his ability to lead the company through this transition and maintain our ongoing commitment to efficiency and excellence. Likewise, the DC Group Strategic Corporate Center team (DC Capital) will provide close support and provide full support to the interim CEO to ensure a successful transition," said Camposol.