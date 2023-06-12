Michigan Asparagus ties into consumer promotion

The Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board (MAAB) is launching a June 8-22 consumer promotion. It’s partnering with American Kitchen, which is boosting its American Cookware in the “Cooking the American Dream” social media effort.

This aims to connect consumers with the fundamental values of good food, prepared in quality ways thanks to the hard work and skill of the farmers and craftsmen that grow our food and create our kitchenware. And not to be taken for granted, the appetizing and nutritious flavor of this particular product that is leveled up through the use of high-quality kitchen products.

MAAB, which is based in Dewitt, MI, indicates that May and June are peak season. It notes the online promotion encourages followers, their friends, and families to like, comment, and share in hopes of winning several American Kitchen premium cookware prizes and Michigan asparagus swag.

Jamie Clover Adams, MAAB’s executive director remarks, “I truly believe consumers want to be connected with family-owned businesses that make high quality products and the Michigan asparagus industry is delighted to be working with a company that is not only rooted in the Midwest, but shares the long-standing family values and history, just like our asparagus farmers.” Clover Adams continued, “Our goal is to work with brands that share the same sense of pride and commitment to quality and it’s a great synergy when we can translate that into greater use of Michigan Asparagus.”

Consumers will have the chance to win one set of three nonstick skillet sets from American Kitchen and high-end kitchen swag. American Kitchen and the MAAB will be uploading collaborative posts and shared content to promote the contest. For more information, please visit landing page or follow American Kitchen and the MAAB social media pages on American Kitchen Cookware Facebook, American Kitchen Cookware Instagram, Michigan Asparagus Facebook, and Mia Asparagus Instagram.

About the MAAB

Working nationwide, MAAB promotes Michigan asparagus production and consumption. The organization is dedicated to sharing the virtues of asparagus, while also assisting with agricultural research and the development of asparagus farming. MAAB is funded by local growers.