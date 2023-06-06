Michigan asparagus winding down

Michigan asparagus shipments will be ending in the third week of June for North Bay Produce, Inc., based in Traverse City, MI.

A June 5 press release indicates that North Bay growers were picking twice a day to beat the heat and speed harvest before the asparagus became seedy.

The firm’s information provided insights into several other crops.

North Bay’s domestic blackberry deal in Georgia and North Carolina was set back by rain in late May. The dampness forced some fruit to processing markets. North Bay anticipates increasing domestic blackberry volume this June, while supplementing its blackberry offering in the first half of June with imports from Mexico and Guatemala. Good blackberry supplies should be available into the July 4 holiday.

North Carolina and Georgia blueberries were also set back by late May rain, although Georgia’s Rabbit Eye blueberries are expected to be on the market for the next few weeks. North Bay has positive expectations for the summer’s New Jersey blueberry deal, which is important in supplying the Fourth of July celebration.

Mexican raspberry supplies were winding down in early June, as North Bay moved to California for domestic sourcing, which will run into the fall.

It’s early in the growing season, but Michigan apple production should be good, according to the Michigan-based grower and international fruit marketing company.