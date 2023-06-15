Evaporation energy and resilient ecosystems at GreenTech Amsterdam 2023

PRESS RELEASE

The global B2B exhibition for the horticulture industry opened its doors yesterday at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre. Hot topics of the second and third day of GreenTech (14 and 15 June) are breaking the greenhouse ceiling, evaporation energy and creating resilient ecosystems.

What’s new:

Vision Stage:

Wednesday 14 June, 13.45 – 14.30 hrs: ‘Irrigation for success: the evaporation energy as solution’ moderated by Henry Gordon-Smith (Agritecture) and in the panel: Rene Beerkens (Hoogendoorn Growth Management), Remy Maat (Saint-Gobain Cultilene) and Lucas Aertsen (Den Berk Delice)

Thursday 15 June, 10.30 – 11.15 hrs: ‘Bio diversity - How to create resilient ecosystems worldwide’ moderated by Henry Gordon-Smith (Agritecture) and in the panel Gerben Messelink (Wageningen University & Research), Felix Wackers (Biobest Group) and Eveline Stilma (Innoplant)

Thursday 15 June, 11.15 – 12.00 hrs: ‘Are we preparing for a Peat free future’ by Tim Brierclife (AIPH), Cecilia Luetgebrune (Growing Media group), Carl Goossens (Gova BV), Leonardo Capitianio (AIPH/ Vivai Capitanio) and Moritz Bocking (Klasmann Deilmann)

Technology Stage:

Wednesday 14 June, 14.45 – 15.35 hrs: ‘What you need to know about emerging soft fruit crops’ by Thomas Peters (Grodan), Bart Jongelen (Delphy), Peter van Hulten (Van der Avoird Trayplant)

Thursday 15 June, 11.15 – 12.00 hrs: ‘Water enriching technologies for greenhouses and horticulture, opportunities and challenges’ by Jan Broos (Broos Water), Pieter Vlaar (Vertify), Mario van der Bree (Fundamental Systems), Niek Schrijvershof (Bio-Catalyst Europe), Jim Wilson (Hydrogen Technologies)

Plant Compounds/ Vertical Farming Stage (Partners: Cultivators, FarmTech Society, Vertical Farming Institute, and Indoor Farming Netherlands):

Plant Compounds:

Wednesday 14 June, 14.45 - 15.30 hrs: ‘Cannabis growers worldwide’ moderated by Sonny Moerenhout and in the panel Hugues Peribere (Overseed), Stefan Strasser (SwissExtract AG), Alexandre Gauthier (Origine Nature)

Thursday 15 June, 14.00 – 14.45 hrs: ‘Breaking the greenhouse ceiling’ by Lorena van de Kolk (Schuttelaar & Partners), Gonneke Gerkema (Grodan), Ellis Janssen (Signify).

More information at: https://www.greentech.nl/ amsterdam/ .

Registration policy Visitors

For the first time, GreenTech is offering a limited number of 3-day membership packages, with additional benefits. Price: €200 excl. VAT per person. The price of just an entrance ticket for 3 days is €120 excl. VAT per person. Exhibitors can invite their clients free of charge until and including 15 June. More information and registration at https://www.greentech.nl/ amsterdam/tickets .

GreenTech Amsterdam

GreenTech Amsterdam will be held from Tuesday 13 - Thursday 15 June 2023. The exhibition is a global meeting place for all horticultural technology professionals with a focus on the early stages of the horticultural chain and the current issues growers are facing. GreenTech is supported by AVAG, the industry association for the greenhouse technology sector in the Netherlands.

More information can be found via the GreenTech website