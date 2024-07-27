The Top Seven

These are FreshFruitPortal.com's top seven stories of the week.

Frutas de Chile reported in a press release that during the 2023-24 season, the South Ameircan country exported more than 64 million boxes of fresh grapes, equivalent to 528,795 tons.

The shipments had a value of over USD $1 billion FOB, representing an increase of 7% in volume and 13% in value compared to the previous season.

With lower-than-average temperatures registered in Argentina during the past weeks, the country’s citrus hub is looking at mild frost damage to some Navel orange crops, Argentine Citrus Federation (Federcitrus) President José Carbonell told FreshFruitPortal.com.

Carbonell said that this year’s winter is the coldest in 25 years and that the sector is on alert to prevent further damage.

Harold Daggett, president of the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA), which represents some 45,000 workers at U.S. East Coast and Gulf Coast ports, warned that time is running out to get a new labor agreement for longshoremen before the current multi-year contract expires on September 30. As such, he indicated that a strike “is becoming increasingly likely.”

Despite a dip in production following adverse weather brought by El Niño in 2023, Peru is poised to retain its position as the second-largest avocado exporter globally. However, industry sources agree that the avocado business must adapt within the next five years to maintain the healthy growth that brought it to the top of the global market.

How does the Peruvian frozen avocado business fit into this future strategy? Can frozen avocado exports help the traditional category retain its success and keep growing?

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has approved Port Houston's handling of cold treatment cargo.

This gives the leader of the Texas, Houston Ship Channel the ability to receive and manage shipments that underwent the cold treatment process while in transit.

California's fig season got an early start this year thanks to hot summer temperatures.

According to the California Fresh Fig Growers Association, the main harvest started a couple of weeks earlier than usual, on July 15, and the organization expects the fruit to be "beautiful and plentiful well into the fall."

Anthracnose is a group of fungal diseases that cause dark sunken lesions on leaves, flowers, and fruits, including mangoes, making it one of the main issues for the industry.

According to the USDA, the disease has been associated with yield losses of up to 60% in different countries since it can totally rot mangoes in less than eight days, limiting its marketing.