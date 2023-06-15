Global apple production down 5% in 2023

World fresh apple production is forecasted down 4.3 million metric tons (MT) to 78.4 million MT, according to a recent USDA report.

Weather-losses in China are expected to drive global production down by 5%.

Exports are also estimated down by one million MT as reduced shipments from China, Iran and Moldova impact the global market.

China's apple production is expected to shrink nearly 5.0 million tons to 41.0 million on reduced output in the top‐producing provinces of Shaanxi and Shandong as high temperatures during bloom reduced fruit set.As for U.S. production, volumes are estimated to edge 75,000 tons lower to 4.3 million, its lowest level since 2012-13.

Weather‐related declines in Washington more than offset a record crop in Michigan, as the Great Lakes States had ideal weather throughout the growing season, leading to good yields that nearly doubled the previous year’s output.

U.S. exports are projected to be lower for a third straight year as reduced supplies trigger a near 20% drop in exports to 590,000 tons, their lowest level since 2003-04.

Despite lower supplies, imports are anticipated to contract to 100,000 tons.

This comes as reduced export supplies from New Zealand due to the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle continue to hinder crops and worry the sector.

Total damage from the cyclone is projected to lead to a 60,000‐ton drop in production to 453,000, with exports plunging over 20% to 270,000 tons.