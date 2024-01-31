New Zealand apple production to increase 12%

New Zealand Apples and Pears (NZAPI) expects domestic production volumes to grow 12% this year over the 2022 crop total, a rebound from 2023, which suffered significant damage due to Cyclone Gabrielle.

According to Fuitnet, export volume was estimated at 21.2 million boxes (18 kg tray equivalent), 382,000 tons, and the fruit is expected to have excellent size, color, eating, and flavor properties.

They are also projecting a higher dry matter content, which will allow for better storage of the fruit.

Karen Morrish, NZAPI executive director, says the favorable forecast, which comes after an incredibly tough few years with economic losses due to Covid-19 and Cyclone Gabrielle, is due to a combination of near-perfect growing conditions and the hard work of growers.

"While conditions have been superb, the expected success of the season is also due to hard work. Farmers work hard every season, but for those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle," he adds.

According to Morrish, the past year has been tough and continues to be tough for those still recovering. "Apple trees have proven to be resilient and so have our farmers," he says.