June 27 , 2023
Agronometrics Shorts: Trade flow filter now a part of Agronometrics Data Service

The Agronometrics data service now offers the capability to visually distinguish between import and domestic data.

This innovative feature empowers our users with the ability to effortlessly monitor the movements and of fresh produce, thereby facilitating a comprehensive assessment of the volumes of various varieties entering the market.

Users can also avail this functionality to track pricing based on both domestic and import data, enabling them to get comprehensive insights into market dynamics and trends.


Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.
(Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here)
Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.
(Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here)
Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.
(Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here)
Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.
(Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here)

