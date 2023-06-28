Chile: Intense rains put crops at risk

The Chilean Federation of Fruit Producers (Fedefruta) is warning about crop damage caused by a frontal system that affected several Chilean production areas during the past week.

Fedefruta is compiling information and reports on the damage to fields and fruit facilities.

"We are probing the impact of the heavy rains that are still continuing, but we already have reports of damage in important fruit growing areas between Valparaiso and Maule," says federation President, Jorge Valenzuela.

According to the Chilean Meteorological Office, some areas in the country received 23 inches of rain during the last few days. This comes as Chile continues to struggle with a decades-long drought that has also affected production.

Minister of Agriculture Esteban Valenzuela decreed an agricultural emergency in Valparaíso and Biobío and a survey is being carried out to quantify damage.

The minister did not rule out that there could be an impact on prices, but assured that, if any, it would be "small".

The Chilean Fruit Exporters Association (ASOEX) indicates it’s “at the government's disposal” to provide support measures for growers and families in the most affected cities.

"Our first concern is for the welfare of the people, but we are also worried about the damage to the water accumulation and irrigation infrastructure such as canals and dams,” says ASOEX President Ivan Marambio. .

"We have had to close the intakes and canals due to the excess flow, but in all cases it has not been enough to prevent the level from rising, affecting the canal and the people who live in the surrounding area,” he adds.