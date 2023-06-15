Chilean avocado and citrus crops hit by frosts

The Chilean Federation of Fruit Producers (Fedefruta) is warning about crop damage and potentially reduced yields for avocado and citrus as main growing regions deal with temperatures that were as low as 14F in some areas.

According to local weather forecasts, frosts should move out by June 15. However, the frost’s unusually long stay has already impacted fruit and vegetable production areas.

A federation release indicates that the damage to crops such as avocados, lemons, oranges and tangerines is not yet quantifiable.

"The frosts have been very prolonged and very extensive in the national territory, so they have not only affected the central and southern areas," said Fedefruta President Jorge Valenzuela.

The executive adds that the situation is “very worrying” for fruit trees.

"We have reports of very hard weather events for fruit production further north, such as citrus and avocado, and we are approaching regional guilds to measure the impact of this developing situation."

In areas such as Chimbarongo, Graneros and Mostazal in the O'Higgins Region, the minimum temperatures were lower than 21°F, and the frosts lasted more than 12 hours.

San Felipe, in Valparaíso Region, registered even colder temperatures of 14°F.

Fedefruta is set to continue carrying out surveys and collecting testimonies to help measure the impact and support the affected farmers.