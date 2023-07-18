Summer Citrus from South Africa launches third annual "The Sweet Escape" summer sweepstakes

PRESS RELASE

In its 25th consecutive citrus season, Summer Citrus from South Africa (SCSA) launches its 2023 consumer summer promotion, “The Sweet Escape Sweepstakes.” For the third year in a row, this annual promotion offers shoppers an opportunity to win one of two $500 Visa gift cards to curate their own getaway this summer.

“We continue to see an increase in consumer engagement from our Sweet Escape Sweepstakes and have brought it back to keep South African citrus at the top of everyone’s minds this summer,” said Suhanra Conradie, CEO of Summer Citrus from South Africa. “Despite challenging weather conditions, we are proud to be able to continue to supply the U.S. with premium citrus during the summer months.”

Throughout the duration of the promotion, SCSA will share inspirational and educational content to incorporate citrus into fresh summer recipes. The brand is also using its social media platforms to educate consumers on the importance of citrus from South Africa, noting the superior quality and taste.

“We began hosting consumer facing promotions eight years ago and with each season, we’ve been able to share why South African citrus is special and continue to further entice shoppers to look for the label in the grocery store when looking for exceptional fruit,” said Conradie.

To further enhance the promotion, SCSA will utilize online advertising to key markets on Facebook and Instagram that encourage shoppers to participate in the sweepstakes. The promotion will also be supported by email marketing, public relations efforts and social media campaigns.

“Our promotion is not only to inform shoppers of the availability of South Africa’s supreme citrus, but also help showcase consumer interest and feedback to retailers,” added Conradie. “The intel we capture during this time is key to understanding our shoppers a bit better.”

Consumers can enter the sweepstakes HERE. To learn more about the summer promotion or about the fresh, sweet and delicious South African citrus available during the summer months, visit www.summercitrus.com.

About Summer Citrus from South Africa (SCSA)

Summer Citrus from South Africa represents a group of South African citrus growers who consolidate their logistics, marketing and sales efforts to bring the finest citrus fruit to market during the U.S. summer season. Established in 1999, the group provides Navels, Midknights, East Peelers, Star Ruby Grapefruit and Cara-Cara oranges for the U.S. market. For more information about Summer Citrus from South Africa, visit www.summercitrus.com and visit the brand’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages. To connect with an importer directly, visit www.summercitrus.com/importer-contacts/, and to receive updates throughout the season, sign-up for the SCSA trade newsletter.