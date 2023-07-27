Fresh Del Monte recognized for sustainability efforts

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has been recognized for its work in sustainability by two different leading sustainability organizations that honor companies doing good for the planet.

The company, one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, was recently awarded a 2023 SEAL Business Sustainability Award in the Environmental Initiative category and has been shortlisted for a World Sustainability Award in the New Launch category for the Del Monte Zero pineapple.

Del Monte received the SEAL Business Sustainability Award for its reduction of greenhouse gas emissions across its agricultural value chain. The company has reduced its scope 1 and 2 emissions by 22.64% (according to data from 2021, the most recent data available) in part by upgrading its ocean fleet with six new fuel-efficient vessels and installing solar and wind energy in facilities in California and Costa Rica, respectively.

This reduction means the company is 80% of the way towards its climate action goal to reduce scope 1 and scope 2 emissions by 27.5% by 2025, compared with a 2019 baseline. Additionally, the use of the six fuel-efficient vessels allowed the company to exceed its scope 1 vessel shipping reduction goal.

In 2021, Del Monte received the SEAL Award for its approach to farming while conserving biodiversity.

Additionally, the company was shortlisted for a World Sustainability Award in the New Launch category for the Del Monte Zero pineapple. This award celebrates a newly launched product or service that is having an immediate impact on sustainability.

According to the company, the Del Monte Zero pineapple is a carbon-neutral certified pineapple, which is synonymous with its focus on innovation and sustainability. Announced at the end of 2022 and available in select North American and European markets in early 2023, the Del Monte Zero is a huge milestone for the company and reflects its commitment to bettering the planet.

Del Monte neutralizes the greenhouse gas emissions attributed to the lifecycle of its specially branded Del Monte Zero pineapples through insetting, not by the common practice of purchasing carbon credits. This was achieved through investments in upgrades to its transportation fleet and by reducing overall greenhouse gas emissions, as well as a 20,000-acre forest with five million trees that capture emissions—from farm to table—produced by the Del Monte Zero pineapple.

The World Sustainability Awards winners will be announced in October.

“We're honored to be recognized by these two leading organizations for our sustainability efforts and the progress we’ve made. Sustainability and innovation are at the heart of everything we do and our reduction in emissions and the Del Monte Zero-brand pineapple showcases how these two go hand in hand,” says Hans Sauter, Fresh Del Monte’s Chief Sustainability Officer and senior vice president of research and development.

“Sustainability permeates our entire value chain — from farm to market – showing that large-scale agriculture can be responsible too. We are constantly looking for new ways to improve, lessen our impact, and build A Brighter World Tomorrow -- whether it’s through regenerative or conventional agriculture," adds Sauter.