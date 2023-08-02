Lunchables teams with Fresh del Monte for new product

Lunchables, in partnership with Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., announces that it will enter the produce aisle for the first time with its new fresh fruit offering, featuring pineapple, clementines, grapes, and apples.

The companies indicate that the new product will deliver a convenient solution to power kids throughout the day, while getting them accustomed to eating fruits, through a familiar product. Lunchables with fresh fruit are the latest example of the brand’s desire to offer better-for-you options.

After seeing a 500% increase in social media searches for “Lunchables with fruits and vegetables” in the past year, Lunchables with fresh fruit debuts for the back-to-school season and features the brand’s two best-selling turkey and ham Cracker Stackers varieties alongside Fresh Del Monte’s fruit offerings.

“At Kraft Heinz, we are transforming through innovation by making bigger bets to fuel growth and create new products for our fans,” says Naor Danieli, director of marketing, Lunchables.

“Lunchables with fresh fruit is a ripe example of how we are quickly moving to introduce new offerings rooted in real consumer needs. Teaming up with Fresh Del Monte helps accelerate the innovation our brand strives for, lending its expertise in fresh produce to expand the delicious, buildable, and real food experience we provide for kids,” adds Danieli.

The debut of Lunchables with fresh fruit provides a nutrition profile to meet consumers’ evolving needs. Earlier this year, Lunchables announced its entrance into schools with two products that meet National School Lunch Program guidelines. The brand also has a continued focus on reducing sodium, sugar and saturated fat within its products. Most recently, Lunchables reduced the salt and oil ingredients in its crackers.

“We see the partnership to introduce this evolution of Lunchables as a true game changer for children’s nutrition,” said Melissa Mackay, vice president, marketing of Fresh Del Monte. “By bringing together the freshness and quality that Fresh Del Monte fruits are known for with the convenience and fun of Lunchables, we have a real opportunity to change kids’ perspectives around fruits, ideally helping to make fruit consumption second nature to younger generations. It aligns closely with our mission to inspire healthy lifestyles and provide wholesome and convenient products to everyone.”

Fresh Del Monte is a global leader in the fresh produce space and has been nourishing families, with nutritious and convenient products for more than 135 years.

Starting this month, Lunchables with fresh fruit can be found in the produce section of select grocery retailers in the south-central region of the U.S.