Over 1,000 people are confirmed ill and 79 were hospitalized due to a spread of the Cyclospora parasite, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicated July 27.

The outbreak is linked to imported raw broccoli, with 20 identified cases stemming from this product. However, no specific brand or producer was identified.

The first cases were reported in April, with the CDC now actively investigating and tracking the spread.

“No specific food items have been identified as the source of most of these illnesses. State and local public health officials are interviewing people with cyclosporiasis to find out what foods they ate before getting sick,” CDC sources say.

Cyclospora cayetanensis is a parasite causing an intestinal infection called cyclosporiasis.

People living or traveling in tropical or subtropical regions may be at increased infection risk.

Cyclosporiasis illnesses are reported year-round in the U.S., with summertime and spring months usually registering a peak.

Outbreaks are commonly linked to fresh produce consumption. Some common items that can carry the parasite include basil, cilantro, mesclun lettuce, raspberries, and snow peas.

Symptoms can typically include diarrhea, but the infected can also experience loss of appetite, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, and fatigue.

The CDC is urging people who are displaying these symptoms to seek immediate healthcare, as the infection can be tested for and treatment is also available.

Timely reported cases are key to further investigating the outbreak.

Upon reporting a suspected infection case, local or state health officials may contact you to find out what you ate in the two weeks before you got sick.