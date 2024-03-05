Webinar: The Power of Partnerships to End Hunger and Create Better Health for All - FreshFruitPortal.com

PRESS RELEASE

WHAT: CDC Foundation Webinar on the Power of Partnerships to End Hunger and Create Better Health for All.

WHO: Brighter Bite’s Co-Founder, Shreela Sharma, PhD will be joining other representatives from the White House Domestic Policy Council, Fresh Food Coalition, Vertical Harvest Farms and UTHealth Houston School of Public Health to spotlight innovative partnerships and discuss new approaches and commitments to end hunger and advance healthy communities.

WHEN: Thursday, March 6th from 2:00 – 3:00 pm EST

WHERE: Zoom Link HERE

WHY: Since 2022, the CDC Foundation has been collaborating with the White House to engage partners in a comprehensive approach to advance over $8 billion in public-private commitments to meet the nation’s challenges of hunger, nutrition, and health.

MORE INFO: Last week, the White House announced the organizations and companies who committed to the challenge to end hunger and build healthy communities. Among the list, UTHealth Houston School of Public Health & Brighter Bites was named! More information can be found HERE.



