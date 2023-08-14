Michigan blueberries: A great season

August 14 , 2023
Michigan blueberries: A great season

“It has been a great Michigan blueberry season, with phenomenal quality and good volumes. We’re anticipating the Michigan season to finish out on a good note, too, with an excellent late-season crop over the next four weeks or so,” Sarah Quackenbush tells FreshFruitPortal.com on Aug. 10. She is the sales manager for North Bay Produce, Inc., based in wonderfully scenic Traverse City, MI.

 

She adds that Peruvian blueberries “have already started in a light way, with volumes increasing as we move into fall. We’re very excited about our Sekoya blueberries out of Peru again this year. Argentina will also get started in September.”

Sarah Quackenbush, manager, North Bay Produce Inc.

At North Bay, “We’re working on the Reserve label for our premium fruit on both blackberries and blueberries and are always looking for ways to reduce our environmental impact, including on packaging. This includes testing fiber punnets and shipping some volume in topseal punnets versus a traditional clamshell.”

