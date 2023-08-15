Agronometrics in Charts: Blackberry prices spike as supplies from Mexico recede

In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, Sarah Ilyas studies Blackberry prices in the U.S. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

The average daily prices of Blackberries in the U.S. has risen by 17.82% marking a $2.54 increase on the prices recorded in week 30, from $14.25 to $16.79. The increase in blackberry prices in week 31 can be attributed to a combination of factors. The inherent seasonality of blackberries plays a crucial role.

As the summer season peaks, the supply of fresh blackberries from Mexico tightens due to weather-related disruptions caused by Mexico’s seasonal rainy period in July. Secondly, changing consumer behavior also impacts blackberry prices during this time.

With many people seeking refreshing and healthy fruit options in the summer, the demand for blackberries rises, putting upward pressure on prices. In the upcoming weeks, Blackberry volumes are expected to predominantly originate from Southern and Central California. Week 30 witnessed 734 tonnes coming in from Central California, 503 tonnes arriving from Southern California while supplies from Mexico were pegged at 40 tonnes.

All pricing for domestic US produce represents the spot market at Shipping Point (i.e. packing house/climate controlled warehouse, etc.). For imported fruit, the pricing data represents the spot market at Port of Entry.

