In the 2023-2024 campaign, Peruvian exports of fresh mangoes totaled $237 million, reflecting a significant drop of 20 percent compared to the $296 million reported in the previous campaign. The contraction in export volume was even more pronounced.

The campaign saw the shipment of 82,000 tons of fresh mangoes, a drastic 68 percent decrease from the 262,000 tons shipped during the 2022-2023 campaign. This stark reduction in volume highlights a challenging period for the Peruvian mango industry.

The discrepancy between the smaller drop in export value compared to volume can be attributed to the substantial increase in the international market price for mangoes. Due to the lower supply, the price per kilogram more than doubled, rising by 145 percent from an average of $1.55 in the previous campaign to $3.79 in the 2023-2024 campaign.

Piura was the leading exporting region with 56,000 tons exported in the 2023-24 season, which represented a 74 percent reduction from the previous year. The regions of Áncash and Lambayeque shipped 19,000 tons and 7,000 tons, respectively, with Áncash seeing a 20 percent decline and Lambayeque experiencing a 54 percent decrease.

