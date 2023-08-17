Burger King India removes tomatoes from offerings as inflation soars

Surging commodity prices are affecting virtually all nations, with India, currently the most populous country in the world, also feeling the effects of inflation.

Fast food mogul Burger King, which runs close to 400 locations in India, resorted to removing tomatoes from its offerings after prices more than quadrupled, Reuters reports Aug. 16.

McDonald’s and Subway have also removed tomatoes from its respective menus in India, as the country navigates its highest inflation rate since early pandemic days.

Lack of tomato supplies has forced India to begin imports from Nepal. Other popular ingredients such as onions, peas, garlic and ginger have also shown increased prices.

In July, India’s inflation index rose to 7.4% and the spike was mostly attributed to food and vegetable prices.

Burger King India has yet to issue an official statement, referring to the shortfall as quality issues.

However, notices pasted on some establishments read that "Even tomatoes need a vacation... we are unable to add tomatoes to our food."