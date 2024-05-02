Peru boosts exports to China

In a chat in the VIII Meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission for Economic and Technical Cooperation between Peru and China (COMIXTA), both countries agreed to expedite their processes to finalize the access of more Peruvian agricultural products.

The National Agrarian Health Service (SENASA) is working to finalize the signing of the updated Phytosanitary Protocol to export table grapes via air, as a complementary alternative to shipments already made via maritime.

The representatives of the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Peru allowed SENASA to present the progress of each of the efforts it carries out for pomegranates in fresh fruit and frozen fruits (mango, avocado, and blueberries).

SENASA reported that, in the case of pomegranates, the report prepared by the institution regarding cold treatment is under review by the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC) and with this, the phytosanitary protocol will be defined.

Regarding frozen fruits, SENASA has completed the review of the draft protocol on food safety and plant quarantine requirements formulated by the GACC, for its submission in the coming days to China.