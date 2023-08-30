Giant Eagle appoints Bill Artman as CEO

August 30 , 2023
Bill Artman, named interim CEO of Giant Eagle in March, is now the company’s new CEO, a position previously held by Laura Shapira Karet

In his four decades at the company, Artman has held various executive leadership roles, including president of supermarkets, executive vice president, and senior vice president of retail operations. 

“Bill already has made a tremendous impact in his interim role, giving the board confidence that he is the right leader to take Giant Eagle to new heights," says Bart Friedman, chair of the company’s board of directors. 

Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle operates more than 470 food, fuel and pharmacy locations throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.

“Over the past five months, Bill has established a new business strategy and assembled a strong executive leadership team of an accomplished group of professionals with decades of relevant experience, who have both a keen understanding of the company’s unique standing as a multi-format retailer and a strong vision for its future,” adds Friedman.

