Exploring AI value for digital farming

Growing interest in artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture continues to impact all facets of the growing process—from crop-yield predictions to soil monitoring to autonomous robots.

“Unlocking the Value of AI on the Digital Farming Journey," the second-announced education session for Organic Grower Summit (OGS) 2023, will explore how AI and machine learning are providing data-driven insights and forecasts for specialty crop markets. This will take place Nov. 29-30 in Monterey, California, presented by Western Growers and OPN.

Moderated by Rob Trice, founder of Better Food Ventures, the session will feature panelists Derek Azevedo, executive vice president at Bowles Farming, and Megan Nunes, CEO of Bountiful. This session will explore the pains and gains experienced by these technology leaders as part of their extensive digital technology exploration.

As more companies use AI to enhance decision-making processes, growers seek to increase productivity and decrease waste amid higher costs. This 50-minute ed session will explore some of the technologies currently in use and what the future of AI in agriculture may look like.

“I am really looking forward to speaking with Derek and Megan as I’ve known both of them for years and appreciate that they are as comfortable discussing farming as much as technology,” says Trice. “More valuable than that, however, I appreciate their unique ability to see past buzzwords and hype to keep focus on the value exchange technologies like AI must bring to a farming operation. To have produced at least two such cogent thinkers, there must be something special in the small Central Valley town of Gustine they both call home.”

The sixth annual Organic Grower Summit is designed to provide information vital to organic growers and producers as well as an overview of the opportunities and challenges in the production of organic fresh food.

Highlighting the two-day event is a sold-out trade show floor featuring soil amendment, ag technology, food safety, packaging, and equipment exhibitors who will have the opportunity to connect with organic field production staff, supply chain managers, pest management advisors, and food safety experts.

OGS 2023 will be at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa in Monterey, California. Further details on the educational program, including session topics and speakers, will be released in the coming weeks. For more information on the sixth annual OGS, please visit www.organicgrowersummit.com.