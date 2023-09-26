Retail demand climbs for Goldenberry’s fall-themed products

Goldenberry Farms, a grower, packer, and shipper of exotic, tropical fruit and produce, announced a new sales and volume record with its fall-season themed “Scarily Good” fruit lineup this September.

In June, the themed lineup was made available to retailers for pre-order, and launched Sept. 5. This includes special packaging for tropical berries, “Sweet and Spooky RAMBOOS”, blood oranges, red dragon fruit, and loose “spikey” rambutan. Retailers are offered complimentary merchandising and assistance with local promotions.

One of the highlighted items for Goldenberry Farms is “Sweet and Spooky RAMBOOS” limited edition packaging, nominated a second time for a food innovation award. The Halloween-inspired, vibrant labels create in-store merchandising displays with eye-catching presentations, in addition to giving parents more family-friendly fruit options to buy.

“Retailer demand was higher than we had anticipated, and it seems our ‘Scarily Good’ fall fruit lineup fit very well with seasonal campaigns and merchandising; we saw an unexpected surge in volumes and preorders. We have found that each seasonal refresh adds a new spike in retail sales, so we are preparing now for a larger holiday and New Year product rollout,” comments Michelle Anders, product development manager.



“Consumers look forward to each seasonal set, and the change in color and label refresh the presentation for a new opportunity to sell first-time customers,” adds Anders.

Special clamshells produced with post-consumer recycled materials help protect the fruit, extend the shelf life, and help with in-store merchandising.

Goldenberry Farms also announces its first organic lime arrivals in the U.S. The fruit is from Colombia, Peru, and Mexico. New value-packed limes are coming this November, as well as value-packaged dragon fruit.