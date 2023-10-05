Agronometrics in Charts: Chilean cherry industry gears up for a record-breaking season

The Chilean cherry industry is poised for a remarkable season ahead, with early forecasts projecting an export crop ranging from 90 to 100 million cartons. This estimate surpasses the previous season's shipment of 83 million cartons, marking it as a potential record-breaking year for the industry.

Jorge Marambio, a prominent figure in the industry, emphasized ongoing evaluations to fine-tune the accuracy of this estimate, particularly in light of recent rainfall. Marambio expressed confidence in the industry's ability to deliver a substantial volume, underscoring the optimistic outlook.

Over the last seven years, cherry production has witnessed an impressive annual average growth rate of 29 percent. This growth trend is expected to persist, primarily driven by newly planted areas that are yet to enter full production.

The cherry industry is keeping a watchful eye on the ongoing flowering period, recognizing that weather conditions can exert a significant influence on the final harvest. A more precise estimate is anticipated by the end of September or early October, providing stakeholders with a clearer picture of the season ahead. In terms of promotional strategies, Marambio outlined three key objectives for the upcoming campaign. Firstly, there is a strategic shift towards a medium-term promotional effort, spanning the next three years.

Secondly, Association of Fruit Exporters of Chile (Asoex) aims to stimulate demand ahead of supply, with promotional activities designed to cultivate increasing consumer demand. Thirdly, regionalization plays a pivotal role in expanding market reach and enhancing consumption and therefore the organization’s focus is on incorporating new markets. To realize these objectives, Asoex has committed to a 13 percent increase in marketing expenditure.

According to Claudia Soler, executive director of the Cherry Committee, this investment has potential to bolster Chile's presence in existing markets such as China and the United States and can aid Chile in exploring new market opportunities. Soler emphasized that this approach is seen as a means to attract new consumers to the cherry category and encourage existing consumers to enhance both the frequency and the size of their purchases.

