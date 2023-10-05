Jeff Oberman steps down at California Avocado Commission 

October 05 , 2023
The California Avocado Commission (CAC) announced Oct. 4 that Jeff Oberman, who served as president and CEO of the organization since October 2022, has left the organization to pursue other interests.

Jeff Oberman was brought in as the first external hire to be president and CEO for the Commission in over three decades, bringing many years of experience to the role.

Over the past year, CAC implemented significant changes to strengthen the organization and its industry standing. Some of the notable positive changes include:

  1. Organizational Restructuring:  Obeman led the charge in restructuring the organization and its vendor relationships. These changes increased operational efficiency and led to significant cost savings.
  2. Balanced Promotion Strategy: Recognizing the importance of both consumer marketing and retail and food service trade partnerships, Oberman helped reshape the Commission's strategic promotion efforts. This more balanced approach is expected to yield cost savings and enhance program effectiveness.
  3. Key Leadership Addition: Oberman’s commitment to enhancing the organization included the recruitment of a new vice president of marketing, who has since played a pivotal role in shaping and executing CAC’s marketing strategies.

Rob Grether, chairman of the California Avocado Commission, expressed gratitude for Oberman's service and his positive contributions to the organization. Grether states, "We are appreciative of the progress that the Commission has achieved with Jeff at the helm as our President and CEO. We wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

