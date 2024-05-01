Ecuadorian mango gains South Korea access

Ecuador received official notification from the Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency (APQA) of South Korea to export fresh mango to the country after the successful conclusion of phytosanitary negotiations.

The agreement established that shipments will be made under hydrothermal treatment, which was requested and approved by APQA. South Korean authorities visited Ecuador in 2022 to verify the method.

"The Agency for Regulation and Phytosanitary and Zoosanitary Control (Agrocalidad) of Ecuador with the mango producing and exporting sector implements the phytosanitary measures required by APQA for the export of the fruit, as well as the registration of orchards and export packing houses, hydrothermal treatment plants and integrated management for the 14 regulated pests," Agrocalidad detailed.

With the opening of the South Korean market, the South American country expects to increase the amount of mango shipped abroad. Last season, Ecuador exported approximately 28,000 tons.

According to Agrocalidad, mango exports represent an important milestone in the commercial relations of both countries, within the framework of the Strategic Economic Cooperation Agreement (SECA).

"It has an MFN (normal non-discriminatory tariff applied to imports) of 30% in South Korea, however, the entry into force of the SECA will allow this product to pay 3% less per year, until reaching 0 in year 10," said the entity.

South Korea joins the 58 markets to which Ecuador exports fresh mango. In that country, it will compete with fruit from countries such as Thailand, Peru, Mexico, Vietnam, Brazil and the Philippines.

