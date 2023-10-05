MAC partnerships support events in target markets

Collaborations with key partners allow Michigan Apple Committee (MAC) to reach the target audience of women, aged 25 – 54. Bringing Michigan-grown apples to events at Michigan State University football tailgates, the Bank of America Chicago Marathon finish line, and Halloween events at the Detroit Zoo and Lincoln Park Zoo allow for millions of consumers to sample locally grown fruit. This Oct. 3 news comes from MAC, based in Lansing, MI.

“Over the years we have cultivated valuable partnerships with events that appeal to audiences we want to reach – families with children, health-minded individuals, and those with Michigan pride,” said Diane Smith, MAC’s executive director. “While our main communications focus is online, we like to support those apples with face-to-face interactions with people who can try Michigan Apples to taste for themselves why they are the best.”

MAC has specifically targeted Michigan and Chicago for more than a decade, with these geographic areas considered “local” for Michigan Apples.

The partnership with Playfly Sports, who manages Michigan State Sports Properties brings Michigan Apples to the Fanfest tailgate area prior to two Spartan home games. Additionally, Spartan Athletics will share a tailgate or ‘watching the game from home’ recipe each week, to help our audiences prepare for the game and surrounding festivities.

In the seventh year of partnership with the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, Michigan Apple Queen Sylvia Freeland will hand out apples to each finisher at the event. With more than 47,000 participants and millions of spectators, the marathon allows MAC to reach health-minded individuals and provide fuel post-race.

The Detroit Zoo’s Zoo Boo and, in Chicago, Lincoln Park Zoo’s Spooky Zoo events in October bring apples to large metro areas, reaching families and young children. The two events reach more than 100,000 zoo visitors, who have the opportunity to learn about and taste Michigan Apples.

“We talk a lot about the flavor and quality of Michigan-grown apples, but nothing beats having the opportunity to taste one,” says Smith. “Events like these give us the opportunity to create Michigan Apple fans at an individual level while we simultaneously communicate to a broad audience online. It’s a formula that seems to work for us as we continue efforts to increase consumption of apples.”

The Michigan Apple Committee is a grower-funded nonprofit organization devoted to marketing, education and research activities to distinguish the Michigan apple and encourage its consumption in Michigan and around the world. For more information, visit MichiganApples.com.