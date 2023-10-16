Planasa strengthens its position in China after acquiring 100% stake of its local subsidiary, boosting its expansion plan in the country - FreshFruitPortal.com

October 16 , 2023
Industry Announcements
Planasa strengthens its position in China after acquiring 100% stake of its local subsidiary, boosting its expansion plan in the country

PRESS RELEASE

  • This strategic move will allow the company to position itself as a relevant player  in the blueberry market in the Asian country.  
  • In view of this new stage and to strengthen Planasa's presence in China, the  company has appointed Jeffrey Fan as its new general manager in that market.

Planasa, the renowned berry genetics  company recently acquired by the German conglomerate EW Group, has closed a deal  to acquire the remaining 50% stake held by its partners in China, the brothers Martin  and Thomas Dabilly, securing full ownership of the business. This development brings  a significant leap for Planasa as it cements its foothold in the large and fast-growing  blueberry Chinese market. 

Planasa's Chinese subsidiary, Meiming, focuses on the nursery and commercialization  of Planasa's blueberry varieties, exclusively catering to selected clients with strong  presence in the country. Over the past three years, Meiming has experienced  remarkable growth, largely driven by the excellent acceptance of these blueberry  varieties in the Chinese market. 

Michael Brinkmann, the CEO of Planasa, expressed his great recognition and gratitude  for the commendable work undertaken by the Dabilly brothers during their  management of the business. He also emphasized the company's current preparation  for the upcoming phase of expansion, reflecting Planasa's commitment to furthering its  global reach. 

To spearhead this new chapter, Planasa has appointed Jeffrey Fan as the new  Managing Director. Jeffrey Fan brings a wealth of experience and vision to the role,  with a proven track record in the industry. His primary responsibility will be to position  Planasa as a relevant player in the fresh blueberry market, solidifying the company's  genetics presence in China. 

The company thus continues its growth strategy that positions it as a world leader in  the agri-food sector, specializing in the breeding of a new generation of red fruit  varieties, through the intensive use of cutting-edge technology combined with  traditional crossing techniques. 

