Sun World International expands global marketing and quality teams

Sun World International has appointed two industry professionals aimed at enhancing the depth of its fruit quality program and expanding the global marketing insights it offers to licensees. Hirings include Elena Hernandez, as director of global marketing insights, and Pablo Gómez as director of quality insights.

“Sun World is heavily invested in providing superior varieties to our licensees, and our focus on quality insights ensures that globally, retailers and consumers will receive high-quality, great-tasting fruit year-round. With the expansion of our global marketing insights team, we will provide our licensees and retailers valuable category, variety, and brand insights that will help generate consumer demand and grow sales,” says Vice President of Marketing, Jennifer Sanchez. “Elena and Pablo are the ideal candidates to help fill these strategically important roles.”

Elena Hernandez, director of global marketing insights

Hernandez holds nearly 20 years of experience in produce marketing, insights, and innovation, including roles at Duda Farm Fresh Foods, Mann’s Fresh Vegetables, and Earthbound Farms.

In her new role, Hernandez will be responsible for developing global varietal branding strategies, leading varietal marketing initiatives, gathering and reporting on global marketing insights and fostering connections among Sun World’s licensees and retailers worldwide.

Hernandez will continue to be based in California. She holds a degree in agriculture business from California State University, Chico.

Pablo Gómez, director of quality insights

Gómez has a decade-long experience in quality in the produce industry, primarily focused on table grapes. He has worked in global quality assurance for produce importers and other variety development and licensing companies. He started his career as a grape-sourcing technologist for the UK market.

At Sun World, Gómez will work with licensees and market counterparts to ensure Sun World brands to deliver a consistent high-quality eating experience for consumers in all markets.

Gómez will continue to be based in Spain. He holds an agricultural engineering degree from The Polytechnic University of Cartagena (Universidad Politécnica de Cartagena) in Spain.