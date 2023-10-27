2023 Banana Time: 20 uninterrupted years being the meeting point of the Ecuadorian banana sector - FreshFruitPortal.com

PRESS RELEASE

The Association of Ecuadorian Banana Exporters (AEBE) began its XX International Convention, Banana Time 2023, at the Hilton Colón Hotel in Guayaquil until October 27, 2023.

The inaugural event was attended by authorities such as Daniel Legarda, Minister of Foreign Trade, Eduardo Izaguirre, Minister of Agriculture, Marcela Aguiñaga, Prefect of Guayas, Charles Michel Geurts , Ambassador of the European Union in Ecuador, Ralph Suastegui, Director from Senae , national and international exhibitors, as well as 87 banana exporters and more than 80 participating companies, who gathered at this emblematic convention.

Marianela Ubilla, President of the Board of Directors of the AEBE, inaugurated the Convention, highlighting the fundamental role of the meeting to promote agreements in the purchase, sale of products, services and processes in this productive sector.

“Our great mission is to boost economic integration between the different countries that participate. Banana Time represents a comprehensive platform for the exchange of knowledge and the promotion of business opportunities in the banana industry. This product shows an increase of 7% in exports in volume and 18% in FOB dollars compared to the same period in 2022, which shows that today more than ever, it is time for Ecuadorian bananas. However, we must remain alert. Our main markets are facing inflation, which could reduce the purchasing and consumption capacity of bananas in international markets. In addition, there are multiple challenges that the sector must continue to face, especially in terms of security, climate change, phytosanitary protection and the use of trade agreements.” commented Marianela Ubilla during the inauguration.

During the days of the Convention, a varied agenda of activities will be carried out that includes commercial exhibitions, business roundtables and a conference forum. These will provide attendees with analysis and work tables that cover topics such as: sustainability, safety, phytosanitary protection, production and consumer trends in international markets, labor relations and the projected performance of the business for the year 2024. The effects of the El Niño and La Niña climate phenomena in Ecuador, as well as initiatives to reduce the carbon footprint and water use in banana production.

Forum will take place Gastronomic , a space that promotes the use of bananas in Ecuadorian gastronomy, led by the team of one of the most important culinary institutions in Guayaquil: the School of Chefs.

Banana Time 2023 is aimed at both industry experts, national and international media, and the general public interested in promoting the development and revitalization of one of Ecuador's main export products: bananas.