Colombian avocados build U.S. expansion

Hass avocado is, without a doubt, one of the most popular and profitable crops today. It comes as no surprise that several countries have been joining the “green gold” sector. Such is the case for Colombian avocados, which were granted U.S. admission for exports in 2017 and have since flourished through multiple marketing strategies.

The Colombia Avocado Board has remained at the forefront of this strategy, with Executive Director Dr. Manuel Michel stressing the importance of quality.

"Good avocado flavor and texture are necessary to be in business. So you need to have good quality fruit that meets the buyer's expectations," Michel says.

Colombia plans to become the world’s second avocado largest producer by 2040, surpassing Chile and Peru, which currently lead South America’s avocado industry.

"An important competitive advantage in the case of Colombia is the fact that our avocados come from one of the most biodiverse countries in the world and with a high focus on sustainability.

“Due to Colombia's tropical yet temperate climate, they receive a high level of annual rainfall and Colombian avocados are naturally irrigated by Mother Nature without relying on groundwater irrigation. At the same time, many of Colombia's avocado growers have helped protect and restore areas of natural ecosystems," he stresses.

Additionally, Michel says that Colombia's location near key ports allows for quick and easy shipments to East Coast markets, which can reach Florida in two to three days, and as far as Philadelphia and New York in four to five days.

Regarding promotion strategies for Colombian avocados, Michel points out that "our objective during the last 18 months has been to make buyers aware that Colombian avocados are available for import. Both its availability during the year, the projected volume, where and how it is grown, and the competitive advantages, as well as the ease of shipping and the sustainable nature."

"It is important for buyers to know the history and the human side of the Colombian avocado. The pride the Colombian people take in being global suppliers of a crop in high demand. Many avocado producing regions were regions in conflict that are now developing economic opportunities thanks to the avocado industry," he adds.

He also adds that the idea is to provide support and information to buyers.

"We are available to work with retailers and foodservice buyers to customize promotions that best suit their needs and sales goals. As the volume of Colombian avocados in the U.S. increases, we can expect to see more exclusive market-based programs highlighting the culture of Colombia over the next 12 months. All Colombian avocados that reach the U.S. market find a market," Michel states.