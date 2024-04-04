Holidays boost avocado retail sales

Press Release: Hass Avocado Board

MISSION VIEJO, CA – (April 4, 2024) – U.S. shoppers embraced festive avocado dishes during the fourth quarter holidays as sales totaled 144.8 million units, generating $161.3 million in retail sales.

Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve weeks generated higher avocado dollar sales compared to 2022, according to the recently released avocado sales recap from Hass Avocado Board (HAB).

Avocado volume and dollar sales during Christmas week grew +3%, adding +1.2 million units and +$1.3 million to the category.

HAB is committed to equipping the entire industry for success and produces quarterly reports on holiday retail sales performance nationwide. These reports offer valuable insights for retailers, category managers, marketers, and industry leaders to optimize holiday promotions and identify avenues for enhancing avocado sales in the upcoming year.

The information below provides a snapshot of the volume and sales data. Key highlights from the report include:

Halloween

Avocado dollar sales reached $42.4M during the Halloween week, up +1% over last year. However, volume sales dropped -2%, reaching 36.9M units.

Total U.S. ASP was $1.15/unit, varying across the regions from $0.88/unit in South Central to $1.29/unit in the Northeast region.

Small (4046) avocados held nearly half of the unit share, growing +20% and contributing +3.0M units to the category.

Thanksgiving

The Northeast region drove avocado dollar and unit growth rates, leading with a +13% dollar sales increase and an +8% unit growth rate during Thanksgiving week.

On average, retailers saw sales of $863 and 727 units sold per store during Thanksgiving week. Per-store unit sales were highest in the West, California, and Southeast regions.

Christmas

Nationally, Christmas avocado dollar sales grew +3%, reaching $41.0M. Unit sales also increased to 37.1M units, a +3% increase over the prior year.

Avocado volume grew across all regions during the 2023 Christmas week holiday, ranging from +1% in California to +8% in the Midsouth region.

Volume growth during Christmas week was driven by small avocados (4046) adding +2.5M units to the category, an +18% increase over the prior year. Small avocados held the largest volume share at 44%, followed by bagged avocados at 26%.

New Year’s Eve